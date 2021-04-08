Win a bar, restaurant and €10,000 cash in incredible midlands raffle

A popular midlands pub is the amazing prize on offer in an incredible raffle that is now underway.

The Fivealley Inn, located on the N52 between Kilcormac and Birr, is the prize on offer with the winner also receiving €10,000 in cash and with all legal fees paid. You can take a full tour of the property in the video below.

As part of the raffle, 5% of the proceeds will be donated to Offaly Hospice as it continues to fundraise towards a hospice building for the Midlands.

Tickets for the raffle cost £10 each with a total of 60,000 to be sold.

The Fivealley Inn is a Bar and Restaurant which also included guest accommodation. This fantastic property sits on the site of an old country shop and was rebuilt to the highest standards in 2003.

The location of the Fivealley is a bonus in itself as it sits on the main N52 between Birr and Tullamore in Offaly.

The Fivealley was built with care and planning to provide locals and passers-by with a convenient venue for good food, drinks and entertainment alongside bespoke guest accommodations.

The property sits on an impressive 1.3 acres and boasts a huge car park with two entrances and a large green area too with potential for further development.

