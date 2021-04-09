Roads around Laois town to close as rusty old leaking water pipes set to be uprooted

Roads are set to be closed on the outskirts of Abbeyleix in April and May as Irish Water work with Laois County Council to dig up and replace rusty old pipes in need of essential repairs.

The company says it is progressing with essential water mains replacement works in Abbeyleix to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works, which are scheduled to begin on Monday 12 April, will involve the replacement of over 1.5km of old cast iron water mains in Tonduff in Abbeyleix on the Portlaoise side of the town.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, Irish Water says traffic management will be in place in Tonduff. It says the L-1656 road will be closed from April 19 to May 7 and the L-6717 road will be closed from May 4 to May 21. It says diversions will be clearly signposted.

Irish Water says the works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which we understand may cause inconvenience. It adds that the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s.

Irish Water and Laois County Council says it regrets any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of May in Tonduff.

Irish Water says the pipes will be replaced with new, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in these areas.

The company says the works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

To date, Irish Water and Laois County Council have saved over 6 million litres of water daily across Co. Laois, that’s enough water to supply over 46,000 people per day, as a result of leakage reduction and repair works in several towns and villages across the county. It claims that this has significantly reduced the number of bursts and water outages, resulting in a more reliable water supply for homes and business in Laois.

Speaking about the project, Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Laois”.

Irish Water says this project is one example of how it is working in partnership with Laois County Council to reduce leaks every day. It says fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Our national Leakage Reduction Programme will see €500 million invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old and damaged water mains.

Irish Water says This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

The company says the customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.