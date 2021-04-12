Bus Éireann clarifies changes to services as lockdown eases and schools reopen

With changes to travel restrictions and the full resumption of education from today, Monday, Bus Éireann is advising passengers to plan their essential journeys and to be aware of the continuing 25% capacity limit on all public transport.

• For city and county services, Bus Éireann is operating to a normal schedule. With the resumption of all second-level education on Monday, some city and town services may see an increase in demand on morning and afternoon services.

• For intercity travel on Expressway services, guaranteed seats can now be purchased online at expressway.ie. This guaranteed booking facility is available to people with free travel entitlements.

• With the full reopening of schools, the 7,000-route school transport system will be operating as usual, with substantially all post-primary services now at 50% capacity.

“Public transport remains at 25% capacity and therefore should only be used for essential journeys,” said Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer, Bus Éireann. “Generally, buses and coaches are currently limited to carrying between 10 and 20 passengers, dependent on vehicle size.

“Throughout the pandemic, Bus Éireann’s services have been particularly important for frontline and essential workers in healthcare, retail and food sectors reaching their places of employment.

"While there is an extension from 5km to county-boundary travel from Monday 12 April, we ask everyone to consider whether their journey is really essential, to plan travel well in advance and to travel off peak.

“We thank Bus Éireann’s frontline employees for their commitment and dedication in delivering our essential service all over the country.

"When they enforce capacity restrictions, it is because they are working to protect everyone and in accordance with public health guidance.

"We thank customers for their patience and understanding and encourage people to monitor the @buseireann and @ExpresswayIRE Twitter feeds for service updates,” Allen Parker concluded.