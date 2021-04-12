Emergency heating overhaul for Laois Offaly school built less than ten years ago

The heating system at a big Laois Offaly primary school has to undergo an emergency overhaul less than a decade since the building opened.

Laois Offaly Minister of State in the Department of Finance confirmed the announcement by Norma Foley, Minister for Education, of funding for the Presentation Primary School in Portarlington.

"This funding is approved under the Emergency Works Scheme 2021," said Minister Fleming.

"The works that can now proceed as a result of this announcement involves improvements to the gas works and new gas boiler for the heating system in the school. There have been issues in relation to the heating and the school applied for funding under this scheme to allow these works to be carried out on an emergency basis," he said.

Dep Fleming said he looks forward to the school putting arrangements in place to ensure these improvement works are carried out as soon as possible.

"I compliment the Board of Management, Principal and all involved in this very busy school for their work on behalf of their pupils. These works on the gas/heating system will be of benefit to the entire school community," he said.

The school was completed in 2012 on time and within budget.

However, it had to undergo an extensive overhaul in 2019 after defects were found in parts of buildings as a result of issues with more than 40 schools around Ireland built by Western Building Systems.