'Very very bad' Ballyfin road will have to wait for council to get cash

A road at Irey, Ballyfin which it has been claimed is in a very bad condition will have to wait for an upgrade.

Cllr Paddy Bracken raised the issue with Laois County Council recently. He tabled a motion at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting calling on Laois County Council to carry out road repairs.

“It’s in a very very bad state. It needs major work,” he levelled.

Cllr Seamus McDonald backed his Fianna Fáil colleague and went further saying it is a safety risk.

“It’s in a very dangerous state,” he said.

In reply Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said the Council would assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.

Cllr Bracken said he appreciated the response.

The March meeting was also told that it will be early 2022 when councillors meet to decide what projects will be carried out in the lifetime of the next three years road programme for the district.