Worship not 'singled out' by Covid-19 measure says Laois Offaly TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said the publication of a new Covid-19 statutory instrument which aims to prohibit specified events as part of Covid measures was not designed to single out worship.



Deputy Cowen said he fully appreciated the importance of religious worship and spiritual wellbeing.

"Having raised this issue with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, I understand that the measure was introduced on public health grounds in order to protect the progress made in recent months by ensuring that there are no large indoor gatherings. The evidence shows that large indoor gatherings continue to remain high-risk environments.



"The Minister also stressed that as soon as the public health advice changes on indoor gatherings, the necessary changes to regulations will be made,'' he concluded.