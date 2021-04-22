Covid-19 lockdown hasn't stopped Laois council from doing 'essential' pothole repairs

The Covid-19 lockdown restricted a lot of work but potholes are still being filled and other essential work is being carried out in Laois.

Laois County Council's Philip McVeigh updated county councillors at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting for April in his progress report on work done in the north, east and southeast of the county.

He prefaced the list by saying that due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions only essential road maintenance works carried out in the last month: pothole repairs / street cleaning / footpath cleaning / opening of water cuts / drain clearing at locations across the municipal district.

The list of tasks is as follows.

• Pothole repairs carried out on the R426 Timahoe, Rossmore, Ballyadams, Fallaghmore, Aghaterry, Loughglass, Guileen, Kilfeacle, Shanragh, Crosskeys, Ballinakill, Ballyhide, Aughanure, Boley, Barrowhouse, Milltown, Knockbeg, Ballickmoyler to Ballyfoyle, Castletown, Money Cross, Cremorgan, Garryglass, Coolrusk, Gracefield and Barrowhouse.

• Emptying of bins in Portarlington, Stradbally, Emo, Ballybrittas and Timahoe.

• Street sweeping carried out in Portarlington daily.

• Works are progressing on the installation of the new footpaths on the Main Street in Portarlington.

• Road surface repair works carried out in Portarlington on the Canal Road beside Odlums, on Sandy Lane and on the R419 near the Heath.

• Directional signage repaired at the junction of the R419 Portlaoise Road and Frenchchurch Street in Portarlington.

• Drainage works completed at Coornariska (collapsed pipe repaired), at Ashfield (road culvert repaired) and at No.54 Oakley Park (new Aco Drains installed)

• Blocked drains jetted on the R426 Swan to Timahoe Road.

• Pennyfeathers / Ballintlea – All drains cleaned, and broken pipework repaired.

• Water inlets / drain cleaning at Orchard Upper, Cremorgan, R426 Swan Rd, Timahoe, Money Cross, Fossy Lower, McCormack’s Cross, Doonane, Whitebog and Bilboa.

• Northern Relief Road Graiguecullen – Essential verge maintenance work and litter picking carried out.

• Salt bunkers at Killeshin, Coolnariska and Graiguecullen filled and maintained weekly.

• Two new litter bins installed in The Swan.

• Road surface repair works carried out on the N78 near Killyganard Cross, between Ballylinan and the County boundary.

Councillors Ben Brennan, Aisling Moran, Padraig Fleming and Aidan Mullins praised Mr McVeigh and his team for the work done.