Nine months to hire worker in Laois claims councillor

It can take up to nine months to replace a council roads worker, a county councillor has claimed.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the claim at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District where it was confirmed that the outdoor team for the area has lost two people temporarily.

One staff member has taken a year’s leave while another is out until October.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Engineer, said an application to replace one of the staff had been submitted.

“It takes nine months to get somebody. That’s the way the system is," claimed the Fine Gael representative.

Cllr Brennan wanted two replaced but also called for the number of staff employed to repair roads and complete other outdoor tasks increased.

Cllr Padraig Fleming joined the other councillors in their praise for the work carried out by the council staff during the Covid-19 restrictions.