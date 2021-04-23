'Major' dog fouling problem leads to appeal in Laois village

The emergence of a big dog fouling problem in Borris-in-Ossory has led to appeal to pet owners to consider others.

The local development group have an issued a public plea.

"Dog fouling has become a major problem in the area. Borris-in-Ossory Community Development have requested that dog walkers should please have consideration for other walkers and bring your dog bag along with you, if you have forgotten to do so there is a mutt dispenser on Main Street, opposite Daybreak with mutt bags.

"There are no dogs allowed in Amenity Park," said the notice.

The group also reminded people that an offender can be reported to Laois County Council Anti-Litter Hotline 1800 32 32 30.