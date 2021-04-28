Litter bins proposed for scenic Laois village
The Grand Canal in Vicarstown, Laois. Pic: Laois Tourism
A proposal to supply litter bins to scenic Vicarstown will be considered by Laois County Council.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled the proposal for the village on the Grand Canal at the most recent meeting of the Portarlington Municipal District.
Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied in writing.
“Laois County Council will arrange to meet to review the potential for bin locations in the village,” he said.
