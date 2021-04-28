Stradbally lane set for summer surfacing

A Stradbally road is in line for a summer overhaul, Laois County Council has confirmed.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled a motion at the Portarlington Municipal District calling on the Council to inspect the Long Lane, Ballyteskin, Stradbally with a view to resurfacing the road”

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied in writing.

“This road is included in the annual road surfacing programme. The works are expected to be carried out in June/July,” she said.