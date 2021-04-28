Big step taken in tackling old septic problem in Laois village estate

A long campaign to end the dependence of houses in Rosenallis on aging septic looks to have taken a big step forward.

Laois County Council has invited tenders from companies to install a new wastewater pipeline to serve the Goodwin Estate, Rosenallis.

The council says the estate is situated in the village off the road to Clonaslee. The estate consists of 10 houses which are all on septic tanks.

In its tender, the council says it is proposed to install a sewerage scheme to eliminate the septic tanks and connect up to an existing manhole located on the front estate road to the north of the R 422 road.

One of the engineering issues that face the project is that there is over 7 metre of a rise from the Clonaslee road to the turning area within the estate.

The works consist of the following: excavate, supply, and laying to include all fittings and materials required to complete the works.

The issue dependence of the houses on septic tanks has been raised by residents over many years. Cllr Seamus McDonald highlighted it again this year.

“The sooner work commences the better. We all know there is a major problem with sewage in the estate,” he told the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

Firms have until the end of April to submit bids. Laois County council homes to award the contract in late May 2021.