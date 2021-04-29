Laois Greens say new bicycle grant scheme will help disadvantaged and marginalised people

A €3m, 3-year pilot scheme for upcycling old bicycles has been welcomed by Green Party local area representatives in Laois, John Holland and Sean McManus.

Local area rep for Graiguecullen/Portarlington, John Holland, who has a keen interest in Cycling, welcomed the new initiative claim it as a benefit for those most marginalised and disadvantaged.

"This pilot scheme is a real win-win for local communities, those less well off in our society and for the environment. Cycling is such a healthy, fun and sustainable mode of transport and this scheme to upcycle old bikes and e-bikes will not only help to up-skill those who have been struggling to get into the jobs market at this difficult time but will also allow those on lower incomes to access affordable, high-quality bicycles and e-bikes," he said.

A statement said it is hoped that the initiative, which was launched yesterday by Green Party Ministers Joe O’Brien TD and Eamon Ryan TD, will take a significant step towards achieving the commitment in the Programme for Government to widen the scope of the Bike to Work Scheme.

The Green's local area rep for Portlaoise, Sean McManus, welcomed the initiative as it recognises how cost can prevent people from accessing such schemes.

“Cycling is a great way for people to get exercise and be mobile within their community and it is great to see an initiative which prevents which reduces the effect of cost as a barrier to active travel,” he said.

Additionally, the Laois Greens say it is hoped that this initiative will help to recognise the importance of cycling as an essential form of transport for many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications are now being sought from eligible community service programmes and full details of the scheme and the necessary application form will be available at www.gov.ie/drcd