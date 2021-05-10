New midwifery antenatal service for expecting mums at Portlaoise clinic

A new Midwifery-Led Clinic within maternity services at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise was launched last week where staff also encouraged people to consider midwifery as an occupation.

The clinic was officially launched on International Day of the Midwife, 5th May, by Angela Dunne, Director of Midwifery for the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme. Susan O’Callaghan, Advanced Midwife Practitioner Candidate is leading on the new initiative.

The clinic in the Maternity Department at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise aims to provide high-quality, safe care for all women, babies and their families that attend the service.

Midwives provide up to date evidence-based care and information for women, supporting them throughout pregnancy, preparing them for labour, birth and caring for themselves and their newborn baby in the first few weeks after delivery.

Maureen Revilles is the Director of Midwifery at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“Pregnancy labour and birth are considered a normal physiological life event. The majority of women who avail of our maternity service are healthy and well. Midwifery–led services offer the majority of women a woman-centred safe alternative to consultant-led care, which is cost-effective.

We are delighted to offer this new service where our midwives can offer more time to women to monitor the progress of the pregnancy, discuss birth preferences and any fears or concerns the woman may have about pregnancy and birth," she said. More below picture.

Discussing midwifery as a career, she said there are opportunities for women and men.

"Midwifery is a unique and privileged profession, a midwife is present at the delivery of every baby, assisting a woman to birth her baby with the support of her partner in either the home or hospital setting. Midwifery as a career choice is a broad, diverse, challenging, exciting and dynamic profession. Midwives provide care from pre-conceptual care, infertility care, ultrasonography, diabetes, parent education, peri-natal mental health, ante-natal, intra-natal and postnatal care.

"The midwife has a key role in domino and community services with the integration of care in tandem with the National Maternity Strategy and Sláintecare programmes. The future of the profession is bright with opportunities for women and men to choose midwifery as great career pathway.”

Claire Fitzpatrick, Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation explained why she chose midwifery as a career, what she loves about her role and how she has developed her career in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“A midwife is central to preparing women and their families for the delivery of their new baby and is a vital presence during all stage of pregnancy, labour and the early postnatal period. As a career, midwifery is diverse and progressive, with options available in clinical, management, education and research roles. Throughout their training, midwives can gain experience and skills across different specialist areas,” she said.

Claire features in a new video about midwifery as a career.

More below picture

Pictured: Angela Dunne, Director of Midwifery for the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme Maureen Revilles, Director of Midwifery; Susan O’Callaghan, Advanced Midwife Practitioner (candidate) leading on the new initiative; and in attendance were hospital management and staff of the maternity services department.

Angela Dunne, Director of Midwifery for the HSE National Women and Infants Health Programme explained why the career is a great choice for a student considering their options, or someone who might be seeking a career change.

“While many midwives start their career as a nurse and then chose the path of midwifery, students today can choose to study midwifery through a direct pathway. Whatever pathway is taken, midwives can continue to learn and build their skills in what is truly a rewarding career. The HSE needs more midwives and there are a range of courses and job opportunities available in hospitals and communities across the country,” she said.

Marking this year’s International Day of the Midwife, the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise also released a video encouraging people to consider midwifery as a career.

WATCH CLAIRE FITZPATRICK'S STORY HERE