Laois set to get over €1 million to help people with disabilities to live at home

Funding of just over €1 million is set to be spent in Laois this year to make homes livable for people with disabilities.

In total, €1,031,693 will be spent on Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme in Laois this year.

A total of €928,524 of this funding is provided by the Department of Housing and the 10% balance is being provided by Laois County Council.

"The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding. The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the occupant has been approved for social housing.

The funding was welcomed by Laois Offaly Minister of State Seán Fleming and his constituency colleague Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Fleming said Laois County Council has the best track record of any Local Authority in Ireland for assisting people with Housing Adaptation Grants for older people and people with a disability living in their own homes.

The amount of funding and people assisted under these schemes, for the size of the county, is way ahead of any other county in Ireland.

"Every year I hear TDs from other counties complaining about the lack of progress in their area under these schemes. Laois County Council has always provided the 10% matching funding when other Councils were slower to do so. This has resulted in Laois having a historic high level of funding for this scheme.

"There is always a high demand for this scheme in Co. Laois and the Council assist as many applicants as possible with funding every year. This is one very important area for assisting elderly people and people with disabilities in their own homes.

"Finally, this funding is very welcome and I know Laois County Council will do their best to make sure this funding is used to the best advantage in Laois this year. Laois County Council has a very equitable policy in place for helping as many people as possible under this scheme," he said.

Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan said Laois will receive the funds they have requested to carry out works this year in 2021.

“I am delighted that Laois will benefit from €1,031,693 in funding through these schemes. €928,524 will be paid by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with an additional €103,169 coming from the Local Authority.

“This will greatly improve the housing conditions for those living with disabilities and addresses issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while Improvement Works in Lieu provide an alternative to social housing for approved social housing applicants currently in private accommodation," he said.