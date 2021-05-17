Laois school to get prefabs ahead of new extension

A Laois school is installing two new prefab classrooms for two years to pave the way for extension to the main school building.

Tobar an Léinn National School, Raheen has invited firms to bid for the contract to supply, installation and remove of 2x 80sqm temporary classrooms. The school will rent the buildings for two years.

The school received the go-ahead in January 2021 for a three classroom extension to the existing building.

Two of the classrooms will be for special needs education.

The school plans to award the prefab tender in June.

The original school opened in 2003.