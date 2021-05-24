Cars 'flying ' where children are playing in Laois estate with 30km limit

A plan must be agreed with residents to deal with danger caused by speeding cars in a new Ballylinan estate where children are out playing.

So believes Cllr Padraig Fleming who raised the issue at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to install a ramp in Whitethorn Grove in the direction of the main area in the estate in the interest of health and safety for all. He said gullies also need to be jetted in the same estate.

The estate on the Carlow Road already has a 30km restriction and signs warning people of children playing.

In reply, Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer said the Council has inspected this location and is considering options for traffic calming.

“A meeting with the residents association to agree the scope of works would be welcome,” he said.

Mr McVeigh added that the road gullies in the estate have now been jetted.

Cllr Fleming thanked the engineer for the reply and work done but said there is danger in the estate trying to slow traffic.

“They are flying in the cars and there are a lot of children playing on the green and running across the road,” said the Fianna Fáil representative.

He said the council has to work with the residents on a plan.