Laois council update on what can be done for residents and visitors hit by traffic to Sleive Bloom waterfall

Environmental studies will have to be carried out before a Coillte offer of land for parking can be taken up by Laois County Council.

Mr Simon Walton, Director of Services at Laois County Council, updated councillors in a written reply at the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

“Laois County Council does not retain/own lands at Glenbarrow. Indications have been given to Laois County Council by Coillte that they are amenable to disposing of lands to Laois County Council such that additional car parking be provided.

“The lands are designated as a candidate Special Area of Conservation. Accordingly, any additional car parking provision will be subject to various environmental and ecological assessments followed by an application for planning consent.

“In order to advise the feasibility of any such project, agents acting for Laois County Council have recently completed an environmental scoping study which has indicated requirements for further, separate and additional engagements with various statutory bodies.

“Those engagements will commence shortly. In the meantime, it is of note that, under the Road Traffic Acts/Regulations, it is an offence for any person to park a vehicle in a manner that obstructs or inhibits a public right of way or that blocks another parties access to their property.

“Such provisions of the Road Traffic Acts/Regulations are enforceable by An Garda Siochana,” he concluded.