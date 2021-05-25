Laois school in the Portlaoise parish gets the green light for 'emergency works'

Work is set to get underway in Ratheniska on an upgrade to the community's national school, according to Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance announced that Ratheniska NS has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for access work.

"I welcome this good news for Ratheniska NS and the benefits it will bring to the school community. It is great to have this news to share with the Principal, teachers and families of all the students who attend this school.

"This funding means the school can begin works as soon as possible under the Emergency Scheme and I look forward to the improvements being completed for all involved," he said.

Minister Fleming said that as the works have not yet been priced by contractors the funding available can not be announced at this stage.