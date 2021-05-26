Laois potholes being filled "hundred times faster"

Laois council staff have won praise for their work on potholes on roads by a councillor who believes it is happening at a much faster pace than previously

Cllr Paschal McEvoy commented after getting an update from a senior engineer at the recent Portarlington, Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“In fairness to everyone at the outdoor stuff, the speed in which they're getting to the potholes repaired now is 100 times quicker than it was five or six years ago. So well done in everyone,” said Cllr McEvoy.

In his progress report to the meeting, Mr Philip McVeigh outlined several locations where potholes had been fixed.

These included repairs on roads at the following locations: R426 Timahoe, Rossmore Upper, Ballintubbert, Loughglass, Ballinakill, Luggacurren, Kilfeacle, Crosskeys, Pedigree / Shanragh, Ballyhide, Aughanure, Whitebog, Killabban, Fairymount – Doonane, Coolane, Kilgorey, Phelim’s Cross, Boley, Shanragh-Wolfhill, Ashfield, Slatt, Ballinagar, Orchard, Cremorgan, Garryglass, Coornariska, Turra / Towlerton.

Apart from the two big border towns, the district includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.