Defibrillator fundraising campaign on in Laois to help save lives across big swathe of the county

A new fundraising campaign is underway to help the Killeshin Community First Responders (CFR) to raise funds to purchase potentially lifesaving defibrillators for use on the Laois Carlow border.

The group was established last January with the intention of helping the Killeshin community and surrounding areas in times of emergency such as cardiac arrest, choking, heart attack and stroke.

The group outlined the details of the campaign which has involved setting up a GoFundMe appeal.

"We are looking to raise funds for the purchase of defibrillators that our group will carry and answer calls for help. We will also require training equipment so our volunteers will stay fully trained and ready for calls.”

"As they are in their early stages, they need the assistance of public fundraising to help provide training and the purchasing of equipment," they say.

In the event of an emergency occurring, when you contact the National Ambulance Service an ambulance and your local First Responder Group will also be dispatched to your location. Generally, the CFR group will arrive before the ambulance and administer emergency care until the ambulance arrives.

The responders attend cardiac arrest calls in the areas of Killeshin, Graiguecullen, Ballickmoyler, Tolerton, Arles, Killeen, Crettyard, Bilboa, The Swan and other areas within the call region while an ambulance is also on the way.

Due to Covid-19, the CFR are only responding to choking and heart attacks.

Volunteers within the group recently completed their CFR-C courses. The emergency response group are calling for more members to join.

Formal qualifications are needed but full training will be provided. In return, you will be asked to make yourself available for call outs within 5 kilometres of Killeshin when the group goes “Live”.

The GoFundMe appeal was launched on May 12 and has a €2,000 goal. You can read and contribute to their GoFundMe here.