'Nothing done' for residents of big Laois housing estates in 20 years is 'not good enough'

A Mountmellick public representative left Laois County Council officials in doubt about how frustrated he and residents are at the 'disgraceful' delay faced by the people living three linked estates in the town.

Cllr Paddy Bracken demanded that Silverwood, Silverglen and Silverbrook be taken in charge in a motion tabled at the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Paddy Bracken called for an update on the process which would would see the local authority taking responsibility for roads, street lights and cleaning along with other issues.

Ms Evelyn Brownrigg, A.O. of Laois County Council’s planning section, replied in writing.

“The Planning Section will incorporate the outstanding works into their 3-year programme and will deal with the Taking in Charge of same accordingly,” she said.

Cllr Bracken was dissatisfied with the reply and expressed his frustration.

“I have had several motions on this group of estates in the last number of years, these estates were built 20 years ago and still no one has taken charge. It is disgraceful to say the least. It is a very weak response in terms of the issues that are down there. I have raised this on several occasions and the record will show this. Some of the residents have lived here for 20 years and nothing has been done for them," he said.

The Fianna Fáil representative said he would keep it on the agenda.

"People should have some level of comfort living in those estates that their estate is up to standard. It is not up to standard. Those three estates have a huge number of houses and I’m not a bit happy in that reply,” he said.

Cllr Bracken was supported in his motion by fellow councillor John King.

“I support Cllr Bracken’s motion. He has brought this up several times over the last few years and it still needs to be addressed,” he said.

Cllr Bracken concluded by leaving officials with a clear idea of where things stand.

“To be clear, there was some initial work done, but nothing has been completed, and several homes have sewerage going into their waste-water system. It’s not good enough,” he said.