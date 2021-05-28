Rachel Blackmore helping Laois garda get past the post for seriously ill children

Grand National winning jockey Rachel Blackmore is helping a Laois stationed garda to raise vital funds for children who have fallen seriously ill.

Garda Stephen Murphy, Durrow Garda Station is hoping to make dreams come through for these children through an upcoming fundraiser.

A signed action-shot of the record-breaking jocking winning this year's Grand National on Minella Times is to be auctioned off in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charity operated by garda volunteers (not paid staff) to make dreams come through for children undergoing long-term medical treatment.

Hospital visits, financial support, providing holiday breaks and rewarding these heroes with honorary membership of the gardai is at the core of what Little Blue Heroes do.

The photo will be auctioned at Sheppard's of Durrow on Friday, June 11.



