New midlands videos to explore the precious bogs

Midlands Science is launching a new series of videos that will explore the science of bog life.

Supported by a Royal Society of Chemistry Outreach Fund grant, these videos will be hosted by RTÉ’s Phil Smyth and features Nuala Madigan of Irish Peatlands Conservation Council.

Midlands Science say this unique project will be an opportunity for people to learn about the science of carbon, peatlands, climate change and the biodiversity of bogland plants and animals against the backdrop of the natural surroundings of a pristine bogland habitat in the Bog of Allen.

Jackie Gorman is CEO of Midlands Science.

"The series will be four short episodes based on bog science and will explore a range of issues such as what sustainability is and how bogs form, linking back to providing an understanding of peatlands and of course, the chemistry associated with them.

"The Royal Society of Chemistry strive to make the best chemical science knowledge accessible to everyone, to encourage new ideas and inspire the scientists of the future so we are delighted to be teaming up with them for this unique outreach activity and look forward to hopefully providing some useful learnings on one of the major challenges facing society today.

"Climate Change is considered to be one of the most serious environmental issues we now face as a society. We are really starting to see the impact that climate change has on biodiversity, human health and on important resources such as water. We no longer need to ask if it is happening or if humans are causing it, we need to ask what can we do on a personal level?

"Carbon and climate change are issues we can explore through chemistry and this is what this series does as it really shows us that chemistry is fundamental to life. I would encourage people of all ages to tune in once we launch these videos on our social media channels. You will not only get a sense of what a terrific community amenity these places are, you will also learn how the correct management of peatlands can generate multiple benefits including preserving biodiversity and mitigating climate change," said the CEO.

Midlands Science had originally planned to host a number of guided bog walks throughout the region but due to the continuing Covid19 pandemic, this has unfortunately not been possible.

It said the videos are supported by the Royal Chemistry Society and are coming at a time when people are becoming more aware of the effects of climate change and the potential loss of most of our peat bogs.

Magda Van Leeuwen, Manager of the Royal Society of Chemistry Outreach Fund said: "Chemistry is everywhere, and it holds the key to solving many of the challenges we now face as a planet. That’s why it’s so important to connect the younger generation with the fascinating chemistry that we can see in the world all around us. The Bog Science project does just this, and in an engaging and unusual way. We’re really proud to be supporting this project through our Outreach Fund."

For more information and booking, please go to www.midlandsscience.ie

For more information about the Royal Society of Chemistry Outreach Fund grant please go to https://rsc.li/outreach-fund