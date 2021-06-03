Looking forward to summer outdoors in Laois New era dawns at Ballinakill Swimming Pool

There was excitement, relief, satisfaction, pride, exhaustion and delight at Ballinakill swimming pool recently.

After weeks of hard work by many volunteers our pool is filled, the new covers in place and the heating system turned on.

"'A lot done, more to do', but we are nearly there," is what the organisers say about the achievement.

They say preparations are underway for restricted opening in June and they are hopeful of being able to open publicly in July.

"Like so many facilities Covid is impacting on how we will have to operate. We are working hard to keep things as' user-friendly' as possible and will continue to update you," they say.

The committee extended thanks to all for the support.

"We couldn't have come this far without the 'Towns & Villages Renewal Scheme' funding and the additional support from Laois County Council. Thank you," they said.

The fundraising continues with Easy Yoga Outdoors with Claudia GUITERREZ in the beautiful setting of the Heywood Gardens on Saturday, June 12 at 11 am.

The start of a new era for the pool marks another milestone in the journey of Ballinakill to be one of the best communities in Laois when it comes to outdoor amenities. Work is also underway in Ballinakill on a new playground and well advanced at the GAA.