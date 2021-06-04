Serious crack on Laois bridge demands attention ASAP

A bridge in Ballyfin is to be cleared of vegetation by Laois County Council after councillors highlight cracks on the structure.

Cllr Seamus McDonald wants the Council to carry out bridge repairs at Padraig Duff’s house, Campclone, Ballyfin.

“I looked at that bridge several weeks ago and there is a serious crack beneath it. The sooner that this gets attention, the better,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney supported the motion at the Borris in Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

District Engineer Edmond Kenny replied that the bridge identified will be visited by the Laois County Council staff and cleared of vegetation for further inspection.