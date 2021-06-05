Resurfacing of a Camross road 'under consideration'

The L-5032 road between Carrowreagh and Birchgrove Bridge in Camross is to be assessed for resurfacing.

Cllr Conor Bergin tabled the motion that Laois County Council address the road surface issues on the L-5032 between Carrowreagh and Birchgrove Bridge, Camross at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

He put to the council that the resurfacing of the road past Barry Cuddy’s house would complete the recent rresurfacing in Neilstown.

“This is a very busy road, it goes all the way around Camross, around the Slieve Blooms as well, if it could be addressed it would finish the road nicely,” he said.

“Laois County Council have agreed to assess the road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme” said LCC district engineer Mr Edmond Kenny.

He added that the council wold also undertake the necessary patching repairs.

“It is an extremely busy road, I drove that way last week, I’d like to see if we could maybe get the road included in the programme over the next couple of years,” Cllr Bergin replied .