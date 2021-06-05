Mountrath hydrant fire alarm raised with Laois council

Fire hydrants in Mountrath are “in serious disrepair” and are a health and safety issue, a Laois County Councillor has warned.

Cllr James Kelly raised the issue in a motion to the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District Meeting in which he called on the council to survey the hydrants in the centre of Mountrath to see if extra hydrants are required, in the interest of health and safety.

He added that there are two fire hydrants outside of Michael Keegan’s butchers and outside of the former Walsh supermarket. He claimed both have been covered over with tarmac.

“It’s a serious issue, it was only highlighted there a while ago when there was a fire in the middle of Mountrath.

“They were able to use a fire hydrant that was at the Portlaoise road, but the next hydrant is at the roundabout, the one at the Bank of Ireland carpark is in very bad repair,” he said.

He added that Mountrath has many three-story buildings with some occupied and some vacant. Cllr Kelly argued that the fire hydrants must be reinstated as electrical maintenance is not carried out on such buildings.

District Engineer Mr Edmond Kelly responded that Mountrath Fire Crews carry out annual surveys of hydrants to familiarise the crews with their locations and condition.

He said the Mountrath crew last surveyed/inspected the hydrants in Mountrath and surrounding area in September 2020.

Cllr Kelly dismissed the response as “government jargon”.

“This is too serious an issue for this sort of reply, God forbid something should happen,” he said.

Cllr John King supported the motion, calling for fire hydrants to be serviced every six months.

“I understand exactly what Cllr Kelly is talking about, I was a fireman for 15 years. There is nothing as bad as going to a fire and having no water. Its most important, I would suggest that LCC take full control of this and service it twice a year,” he said.

Cllr King calling for the servicing of fire hydrants to be left to the county council solely, rather than Irish Water.

Cllr Kelly asked Mr. Kenny to arrange a meeting on site with Laois Chief Fire Officer Declan Power.