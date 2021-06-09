Leaving Cert written exams and accredited grades figures for Laois revealed

Just over 90% of Leaving Cert students in Laois have opted to sit a Leaving Cert this year with almost all students in the county signing on for accredited grades, according to figures from the State Exams Commission (SEC).

Figures published in the week of the start of the written exams show that 979 students (511 males, 468 females) in Laois are candidates for the exams this year.

Students have the option to declare for the accredited grades and sit written exams which start on Wednesday, June 9.

The Commission says the total number of accredited grades candidates in Laois is 968 (505 males, 463 females).

The total number of candidates for the written examinations is 890 (441 males, 449 females).

The SEC says 49 students in Laois are taking the Leaving Cert Applied course. Of these, 41 have opted to sit the written exams and 44 opted for the accredited grades.

Some, 61,500 candidates are entered for the 2021 Leaving Certificate which comprises both examinations and Accredited Grades. The SEC says candidates have been able to opt to sit their examinations, to receive Accredited Grades, or both on a subject-by-subject basis.

Candidates finalised their choices through the Candidate Self Service Portal in early May. In total, 58,342 candidates are entered for the Leaving Certificate and 3,177 candidates are entered for the final year of the Leaving Certificate Applied programme.

Some 55,000 candidates who have opted to sit Leaving Certificate examinations will commence their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations across the country through the network of some 780 post-primary schools and other venues recognised by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to hold the certificate examinations.

The examinations will be held in some 4,900 examination centres running until Tuesday 29 June for Leaving Certificate (Established and Vocational). The examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday 17 June.

The majority of candidates have confirmed their intention to sit examinations this year. From the latest information available to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 90% of all candidates have indicated their intention to sit examinations in one or more subjects with almost 40,000 indicating their intention to present in 5 or more subjects.



Candidates have been provided with a detailed information guide to the 2021 Leaving Certificate examinations. The guide is available at https://www.examinations.ie/misc-doc/EN-CA-9809541.pdf







