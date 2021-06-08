Portlaoise students fundraise for Laois Offaly Autism group

Students in the National Learning Network in Portlaoise have donated generously to a Laois Offaly autism support group.

The Employer Based Training Students in the centre rose to the challenge recently to support Laois Offaly Families for Autism's first ever Rainbow Day.

They held three separate fundraisers in their centre over a week, baking cakes and treats, and organising jersey days.

Last week with their Instructor Aishling Minnock and Centre Manager Allan Boyle, the group presented their cheque to LOFFA chairperson Breda O'Toole and secretary Orlaith Kerrigan.

Aishling said they were happy to help such a deserving cause.

"The students raised €240 which we are delighted to be able to donate to LOFFA and in some way help with the amazing work that they do in our community.

"We were delighted to welcome Orlaith from LOFFA to our centre a couple of weeks ago and she shared with us the challenges facing families living with Autism from her own personal experience.

"It was such a great insight to the realities so many families are facing on a daily basis and highlighted the importance of acceptance, support, respect and inclusion for all autistic people and their families. We would like to say a big thank you to Orlaith for both her time and her honesty in sharing her own son’s story with us," Aishling said.

National Learning Networks provide a range of flexible training courses for people who have experienced a setback, have had an accident, a mental health issue, an illness, injury or have a disability and extra support needs.

Laois Offaly Families for Autism is a local support group by parents for parents and families of children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).