Horse trails requested in Laois for health, safety and tourism

A Laois councillor is calling for new horse walking trails across the county, to boost health, safety and tourism.

Cllr Aisling Moran says that there are very few areas in Laois where horses can be ridden.

She tabled a motion to the May meeting asking Laois County Council to provide trails.



“This will also be very important from a tourist perspective. We have walking trails, cycling trails and quad bike trails, what we need are horse trails. Places where people can ride their horses safely through the woods, down by the river, the bogs etc. We have a huge horse industry here in Laois.

“Irish riders heavily relied on local woodlands and for successful equi-tourism, we should not only endeavour re-opening and improving access to these amenities but possibly also consider connecting some of these amenities in future via farm land, river banks and minor lanes to offer long distance trail riding,” she said.

Cllr Moran said that horseriding has many benefits but there is a risk of accidents on roads.

“We need to provide current riders with safe spaces for their sport and hobby, reducing the risk of accidents involving horses on public roads.

“It physically engages the entire body. Horse riding is exceptionally well suited for mindfulness and mental well being.

“It furthers the healthy interaction between people of different ages, genders and walks of life, promoting social inclusion.

Better infrastructure would provide better conditions for the establishment of therapeutic riding centres. These centres offer treatments to aid physical, occupational and emotional growth in people suffering with ADD, anxiety, autism, cerebral palsy, dementia, depression, developmental delay, genetic syndromes such as Down Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, behavioural issues, abuse issues, along with many other mental health issues,” Cllr Moran said.

She listed every woods she believes suitable. These include Emo, Shaen Woods, Garryhinch, River Barrow from Portarlington out to Lea Castle, Derryounce Portarlington, The Derries in Ballybrittas, Oaghvale Stradbally, Kelliville Lake, Grand Canal Monasterevin to Vicarstown, Mooreabbey Monasterevin, The Heath and Dysart Woods to the Rock of Dunamase, Fossy Mountain, Old railway from Togher Portlaoise towards Abbeyleix, Cannon’s Wood, Grantstown Lake, Caponella Woods Durrow and narrow trails in the Slieve Blooms to locations like Glenbarrow Waterfalls, the Silver River, Brittas Lake, Wolfhill/Ballyowen, the river banks of Laois, Heywood Demesne and the Rossmore area.

Laois County Council replied to the motion to say it does not have any lands available for the provision of horse trails.

The council noted however that horse trails are provided in some of Coillte’s lands and there is a requirement to obtain a permit before permission is allowed.

They included a submission made to the Draft Portarlington Strategy 2030 by Ms Johanna Krois, Three Counties Hacking Club, an Equestrian Club in Portarlington.

“She indicated that there is an incredible demand for designated horse trekking areas and that they are currently hoping to engage with the Local Development Group to recognise this. She further indicated that Portarlington had vast areas of wood and bog land available to develop into a tranquil and diverse trekking route that will encourage social horse trekking for young and old but also endurance riding and orienteering if developed the right way. She added that it could further future establishments of equestrian centres, horse for hire to add to Portarlington’s tourism portfolio or therapy riding in the Midlands,” the council said.