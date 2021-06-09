Laois road near Kildare border like an 'ice pack' for drivers

Image by Uwe Hoh from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The surface of a Laois road for motorists can be like driving on Laois road on an ‘ice pack’, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the comment after Cllr Pascal McEvoy questioned Laois County Council to address flooding outside Jim Dooley’s house at  Grange, Maganey.

Area Engineer Philip McVeigh told Cllr McEvoy Laois County Council will arrange to inspect this location to review the scope of works required.

Cllr McEvoy welcomed this commitment.

Cllr Moran said a bend near the house needs to be addressed for traffic coming towards Killeen. 

“If it is raining or greasy, the road becomes an ice pack, it's as if there's no surface,” she said.

Cllr Moran asked the officials to examine the stretch when the issue was raised at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

