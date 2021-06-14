Contract development for Community Employment and Tús scheme revealed by Laois Minister

Community Employment and Tús scheme participants' contracts are being further extended due to public health restrictions until the end of October, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming TD.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance is pleased to confirm the announcement today that

"The extension means that participants whose contract were due to come to an end in July will remain in place for the additional months, and will also benefit those whose contracts were due to end between July and October.

"The Community Employment and Tús Schemes play an important role in our community. Participants develop skills and experience to improve their employment prospects. Our community benefits from these services including local amenities management, environmental projects, arts and culture, sports, childcare, tidy towns, health-related services and meals on wheels.

"The services provided from these schemes in our local communities are invaluable I would like to acknowledge the great work being done by all involved," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

