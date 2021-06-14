Stradbally path virtually impossible to walk

Overgrown evergreen trees have made it ‘impossible’ to walk on a Stradbally path according to a local councillor.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He said the leylandii trees are growing out from a house along the N80 down from the cemetery. He said he has made efforts to have the issue addressed.

“Nothing has been done but it is making it virtually impossible for people to walk up the road,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy asked Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer to investigate what action could be taken to cut back the trees.

Mr McVeigh said he would follow the matter up.