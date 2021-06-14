Nearly €500,000 for outdoors summer projects in Laois for cyclists and outdoor dining

Nearly €500,000 in funding is to be allocated to projects in Laois under the scheme that will help deliver the Government's aim of having an outdoor summer that will help the county and country to recover from the Covid-19 crash.

Allocations for the new ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’ have been announced by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D today. The fund, which will help ensure a Safe Outdoor Summer, will support 234 projects across 30 local authorities to the tune of over €13 million.

Of the total, €490,000 is going to six projects in Laois.

The Department of Transport said Local authorities were invited to apply to the funding stream in late April for short term measures which to enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities. A statement said the measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual re-opening of society in a safe manner and include projects such as kerb widening to facilitate outdoor dining, new on street furniture, improved cycling facilities, and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

The Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund is being administered by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of its overall national funding programme.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance, welcomed the funding.

"It is important that we can now enjoy the summer months and allow everyone in our community to meet in a safe manner. These new measures will not only benefit families and friends in our community but also help our local businesses as they re-open to the public.

"I look forward to our communities enjoying these new measures following a very difficult time due to COVID," he said.

Minister Fleming's Ministerial colleague in Laois Offaly, Senator Pippa Hackett, also welcomed the funding.

"Laois County Council has done well to have six schemes approved for additional outdoor infrastructure. This funding of €490,000 will help us to move about more freely and eat out of doors, ensuring that we all have a safe, enjoyable summer. I'm delighted my colleague Minister Eamon Ryan announced this funding today," she said.

The Department of Transport did not give a breakdown of the Laois funding.