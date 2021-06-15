Flooding recurrence to be tackled Laois councillor told

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Committment given from officials at Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Drainage work looks set to be completed at Hollymount to prevent flooding from recurring at a house in the area.

Cllr Aisling Moran was given the update after calling on Laois County Council to complete the drainage works outside the house near the Carlow border not far from the River Barrow.

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer said the Council has met with the resident.

“We are currently arranging to carry out drainage improvement works at this location to prevent future flooding,” he said.

Cllr Moran welcomed the progress at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District May meeting.

