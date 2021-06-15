Steely pots for Laois village's summer color

New steel flower pots are set to bring a splash of colour to a Ballylinan this summer.

Confirmation that the Laois village near the Kildare border is getting an upgrade was revealed recently to councillors for the village.

Cllr Aisling Moran had called on Laois County Council to provide the Ballylinan Community Development Association with planters and flowers and replace the two litter bins in the Main Street.

Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh told Cllr Moran that old timber planters would be removed and replaced with 14 new fabricated steel planters as well as two new litter bins along the Main Street.

He added that these works are being funded under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.