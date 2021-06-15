Laois cemetery needs columbarium wall says councillor

A Laois councillor is requesting a new way to inter deceased loved ones in the rapidly filling Portlaoise cemetery, that would save space.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald has asked Laois County Council to give an update on the installation of a Columbarium Wall.

The wall are becoming more common in Irish cemeteries. They can store family urns of ashes following cremation.

Cllr Fitzgerald also wants CCTV security cameras at St Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

She is also requesting the council to repair or install new footpaths in the new lawn section of the cemetery.

Her motion will be answered at the Portlaoise Municipal District's monthly meeting on June 16.