Laois tourist destination chosen for Spanish Leaving Cert exam

A Laois Offaly tourist destination was featured in this year's Leaving Certificate Spanish exam paper.

The Higher Level paper for 2021 had a piece from a Spanish news website all about the development of the Slieve Bloom Bike Trails.

If your Spanish is a bit rusty, here's the translation:

"Ireland has started a construction project of one hundred kilometres of mountain bike trails in the Offaly and Laois counties.

The Irish government will give about five million euros for the financing of the project and the national lottery will also donate half a million euros.

"The Slieve Bloom Mountains will offer two days of tours of sustainable and well-built trails. To be able to go through it all, you will have to spend the night in the area, which will bring money to many local businesses, like hotels, hostels, coffee shops and of course bike shops.

"Coillte plans to open the first fifty kilometers of trail in June 2021, with an expectation of thirty thousand visitors during its first season."

The first sections of the free trails actually opened a year ago, starting from Baunreagh carpark near Mountrath in Laois, and from Kinnitty village in Offaly, already popular with adventure biking visitors. The trails will eventually meet across the centre of the mountains. They are developed in partnership with Offaly and Laois County Councils and are funded by the Dept of Rural and Community Development, with additional funding support from Fáilte Ireland.

See the website for the trails here.