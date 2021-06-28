Youngest ever Laois county council Cathaoirleach to be elected

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Laois made history before in electing Ireland's first Black Mayor, Rotimi Adebari, and now has done so again, electing the youngest Cathaoirleach (chairperson) of Laois County Council.
Fine Gael Cllr Conor Bergin, 27 is set to be elected by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil councillors, at their AGM today Monday June 28.
Cllr Bergin who lives in Borris-in-Ossory was first elected at the age of 25 when he was political assistant to then Minister Charlie Flanagan.
He is a now a part-time law student studying to become a solicitor.
His parents Gerard and Kathryn and brother Mark will be at the Dunamaise Theatre for his election.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.