'I want to ensure young Laois people are able to own a home' - Cathaoirleach, 27

The youngest ever Cathaoirleach has been elected to lead Laois County Councillors for the coming year and he believes that Laois offers other young people a bright future.

Fine Gael Cllr Conor Bergin from Borris-in-Ossory may well be the most politically qualified academically of the 19 Laois councillors as well as the youngest.

Pictured below after his election with Deputy Charlie Flanagan, pic: Michael Scully.

Deciding at the tender age of 15 that a career in politics was for him, he went on to get a degree in history and politics and a masters in public policy.

“My first experience of Laois County Council was when I worked in County Hall for two weeks as a Transition Year student. Even as a teenager, I remember being fascinated to sit in on a meeting of the council and see our local democracy in action.”

He worked in county hall for two summers while a UCD student, getting to know staff and learning how services like roads, housing and water services are delivered.

Winning a seat in his first attempt in the 2019 local elections aged 25, he is one of the few full time county councillors in Laois, and is studying part-time to qualify as a solicitor.

He is a proud Laois homebird.

“I have a lifelong commitment and interest in public service, working on behalf of the people of Laois. That is why I decided after my masters to return home immediately even though I was tempted to go abroad and work in Brussels or America.

“I worked with Charlie Flanagan TD and my great colleagues Rosemary Whelan and Rose Williams for the next 5 years in the constituency office in Portlaoise. That is where I really learned how our public representatives and our county councillors work daily on behalf of their communities,” he said.

Cllr Bergin says his focus as the Cathaoirleach for the next 12 months is on making rural Laois a place to work and raise families.

“I see first-hand the importance of living in a strong rural community. If one positive came out of the last year for Laois, remote working has become part of our everyday lives and is here to stay.

“Talking to friends my own age, remote working has opened up the possibility for thousands of people in their 20s and 30s to live and work and raise their children in Laois just as their parents did before them.

“There is a bright future ahead. Remote working hubs, regeneration of our rural towns and villages through the Rural Regeneration Fund, delivery of high-speed broadband and housing and the Just Transition Fund will be my main priorities for this coming year.

“I want to ensure that young people in Laois are able to own their own home and have the same career opportunities as someone in Dublin or Cork or any of our major cities. What has been described as the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ has the potential to transform the way we live and work in rural areas,” he said.

Cllr Bergin thanked his parents Kathryn and Ger and brother Mark who came to his election in the Dunamaise Theatre, and all supporters to him over the years.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland described his career rise to become first citizen as “meteoric”.

“I didn't know you existed on the planet three years ago. It's a great tribute to our system of local democracy that people of such a tender age can become Cathaoirleach and it's a tribute to yourself and your family.

“For us in management it will be a privilege to work with you, particularly in rural development,” Mr Mulholland said.

Cllr Bergin had been proposed by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

“Having served as chair myself I understand the great honour this holds for Conor, his family, his community and I congratulate Catherine in her year as chair, she did a terrific job given the difficult circumstances,” Cllr Sweeney said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell seconded.

“Conor is an excellent councillor, very bright, always well informed, capable. He spearheads the core values of Fine Gael, equality of opportunity, progress and free enterprise,” she said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley proposed Independent Cllr Ben Brennan for the seat.

“Ben was elected 12 years ago, he has never held the positions of Cathaoirleach or Vice Cathaoirleach. He’s an outstanding councillor, he works very hard for his local community and would make a great chairman,” she said.

Independent Cllr James Kelly seconded. Cllr Bergin won his seat by 14 votes to five with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voting for Cllr Bergin as part of a standing agreement to keep power.

“I put my name forward hoping Fine Gael would get soft on me again and give me a vote, but I've no grudge, I'm behind you 100%,” Cllr Brennan told Cllr Bergin.

The previous youngest Cathaoirleach was Cllr Willie Aird's grandfather 98 years ago aged 30.

“It is great for people to see a person so young can be elected. You've created history in this building,” Cllr Aird told him.