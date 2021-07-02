In pictures: Sunny return for badly missed Laois vintage run fun

In a real sign that some normality is returning to Laois, the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club held their 10th annual road run in the sun at the end of June starting at Community Hall in the village.
Visitors and spectators were welcome to come along and enjoy this free event in support of local charities. Tap the NEXT icon to see more pictures by Michael Scully.
