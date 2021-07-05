Hot air ahead as Laois County Council chambers gets insulation upgrade

The hot air often expended by Laois politicians arguing in council chambers will be kept cosily inside when a new insulation refurbishment takes place this summer.

The domed council chamber building at the front of the offices, where many a heated political discussion takes place, is to be newly insulated to keep it warm.

It is part of a low energy upgrade of Laois County Council.

The meeting rooms and corridors in the older Block 1, facing James Fintan Lalor Avenue, will also be refurbished.

"Tender documents have been published for the refurbishment of meeting rooms and corridors Block 1 in County Hall. Tenders have been received for the insulation of the council chamber and this work will take place over the summer".

Laois County Council was recently awarded 30% of funding, €83,628 in Better Energy Communities Funding, some of which will go towards the works. Light fittings will also be upgraded as well as pumps and heating controls.

Portlaoise and Portarlington Leisure Centres are also getting low energy upgrades.

In all they expect to spend some €278,000, including the purchase of photo voltaic solar panels for Portarlington Leisure Centre, and a new Building Management System in Portlaoise Leisure Centre.