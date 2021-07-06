One of Portlaoise's busiest roads at a 'standstill' due to roadwarks

One of Portlaoise's busiest roads at a 'standstill' due to roadwarks

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Work on a pedestrian crossing on Portlaoise's Dublin Road has caused significant delays on what is one of the main routes into the Laois town.

Work is being carried out to upgrade the Killeshin Hotel crossing this week. Apart from the main road, three side roads are impact one of which is an access point to the hotel car park and the others to housing estates. 

The issue was highlighted on social media on Tuesday, July 7 by Miller's Hardware which is located nearby.

A Facebook post said: "The whole Dublin Road brought to a standstill yet again for minor alterations to a pedestrian crossing, could jobs like this not be done during the night like they do on the continent to minimise disruption to people and business I wonder..?" 

Laois County Council advises that stop and go boards and temporary traffic lights on the R445 between July 01 and July 6.

The road was the site of road works the week before where road surfacing was carried out to level off gas pipe works carried on in 2020. This work was carried out at evenings.

