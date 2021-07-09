Covid-19 grants for Laois cancer support, youth services, community work, elderly services

Nearly €50,000 is going to four Laois groups under the latest round of grants from the COVID-19 Stability funding for community and voluntary groups.

Portarlington's Community Centre is the biggest recipient receiving €20,646. They money will go to the provision of space for organisations that provide essential services in the Laois Offaly community.

Another organisation that is based in Laois but provides services to surrounding counties is the Cuisle Centre which is headquartered in Portlaoise. It is getting €20,000 out of the fund for health and illness support.

The Cuisle Centre provides a range of support services to people with cancer and their families.

Stradbally Social Services is getting €7,000 so that essential services can be provided to older people that need help.

The nearby Community Hall in Vicarstown is receiving €2,000 for youth services.

Funding classified for Kilkenny is going to the The Thomas Hayes Trust Kilkenny also known as Teac Tom. The service, which as an outreach in Stradbally, is getting €37,985 for mental health services. It received €54,790 in the previous 2020 round.

Almost €4.5 million in funding is to be provided to 180 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises in Laois and other counties which have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic. They will benefit from cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 out of a new round of Covid-19 supports which the Government says is aimed at groups that provide critical services within the community.

The bigger grants have gone to national organisations such as Down Syndrome Ireland which is getting €200,000.

So far, more than €46 million now provided in COVID-19 Stability funding since onset of Pandemic.

The Laois services to benefit in the 2020 round were: Youth Work Ireland Laois €51,336; P.A.T.H. Portlaoise Action To Homelessness Company Limited By Guarantee €16,718; Abbeyleix Heritage Company Limited By Guarantee €10,589

The COVID-19 Stability Fund was developed to provide support to organisations who find themselves in particular difficulty and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the crisis.

The 2021 stage Stability Fund saw €42m of Dormant Accounts Funding provided to organisations. The Fund focused on organisations providing supports and services to not-for-profit organisations in a broad range of sectors, including:

• Health and Social Care (including addiction, disability and mental health)

• Child and Family Services (including counselling/therapies)

• Domestic/Sexual/Gender based violence

• Housing/Homelessness

• Community Services (e.g. meals on wheels/befriending services/old age supports/vulnerable people’s support groups etc.)

• Community Education Sector

Organisations were required to demonstrate the impact that the crisis has had on their services, significant financial losses and delivery of vital supports to vulnerable communities. Applications are being assessed and announced in tranches to facilitate timely drawdowns by successful groups and to allow for engagement with any organisations where further information may be required.

Pobal, which works on behalf of Government to support communities and local agencies towards achieving social inclusion and development, administer the Stability Fund on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development. This funding is being provided through €10m in Exchequer funding, and €3m Dormant Accounts Funding from a small underspend of the €45m available under the 2020 scheme.

The funding was jointly announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD.