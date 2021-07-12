Works on busy Portlaoise road set to impact local shops

Road works to continue on major Offaly roads this week

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Evening work on the busy Fr Brown Avenue in Portlaoise is set to impact local traffic and business this week around Telfords in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has advised the public that  work will be carried out from the L-2696-0 Old Knockmay Rd to 200 m east of junction with the L-2696-0 Old Knockmay Rd

The work will be carried out on and/or between following dates & times:

12/07/2021 6pm and 12/07/2021 10pm
13/07/2021 6pm and 13/07/2021 10pm
14/07/2021 6pm and 14/07/2021 10pm
15/07/2021 6pm and 15/07/2021 10pm
16/07/2021 6pm and 16/07/2021 10pm

