Works on busy Portlaoise road set to impact local shops

Evening work on the busy Fr Brown Avenue in Portlaoise is set to impact local traffic and business this week around Telfords in Portlaoise.
Laois County Council has advised the public that work will be carried out from the L-2696-0 Old Knockmay Rd to 200 m east of junction with the L-2696-0 Old Knockmay Rd
The work will be carried out on and/or between following dates & times:
12/07/2021 6pm and 12/07/2021 10pm
13/07/2021 6pm and 13/07/2021 10pm
14/07/2021 6pm and 14/07/2021 10pm
15/07/2021 6pm and 15/07/2021 10pm
16/07/2021 6pm and 16/07/2021 10pm
