Temporary closure of road to GAA club grounds in Laois

Road resurfacing work this week
A road that links Ballybrittas to O'Dempsey's GAA ground in Killenard is set to close temporarily.
Laois County Council wishes to advise of the intention to close the L-3171-0 and L-7156-24 which is also the O’Dempsey's GAA pitch to Ballybrittas village road (R445 junction) for a half day.
Traffic will not be permitted on and/or between 9.30am and 2pm on Tuesday, July 13 because roads surfacing work will be underway.
