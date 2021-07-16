Laois Councillor calls for protective measures on Sli na Slainte walking trail

Laois Councillor calls for protective measures on Sli na Slainte walking trail

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Councillor Conor Bergin has asked the council to install road lines to protect pedestrians on the Sli na Slainte walking track.

At the latest Borris in Ossory/ Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, Cllr Bergin tabled the motion ’That Laois County Council install a white line to protect pedestrians and walks on the Sli na Slainte walking track between the R445 Roscrea Road Roundabour and R435 Shanboe Roundabout in Borris-In-Ossory’’.

"Its probably the most popular walking track around Borris in Ossory and it's extremely busy," said Cllr Bergin on the motion.

"I walked it myself last night, and this particular section between the Roscrea Road Roundabout and the Shanboe Roundabout needs a white line put in. I see it when people are out walking, lorries are pulling in and people have to walk out onto a busy road to get around them. We need to make it aware to drivers that this is a walking trail," he said.

Something similiar to the lines on the road from Abbeyleix towards Durrow to make it safer for walkers. There are people on this trail at 8am, I see it every day. We're very happy with the trail, we just want to make it that bit safer," Cllr Bergin concluded.

The motion was seconded by Rathdowney Cllr John King, who expressed that "any notice of motion concerning safety is very important."

Mr. James Dunne, Assistant Engineer in the council, replied that works are currently on-going with footpath being installed on approach to the Roundabouts. Laois County Council will meet with the Elected Member to discuss this motion once the current works are complete.

Cllr Bergin welcomed the reply and thanked for the new footpaths installed in the area in recent days, which were installed with funding from the Aras secured this year.

