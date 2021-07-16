Irish Water appeal to homes, farms and businesses in Portlaoise to check for leaks and conserve water as the warm weather leads to surge in demand

Irish Water and Laois County Council are asking homes, farms and businesses in Portlaoise to check for leaks and to conserve water where possible whilst adhering to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding COVID-19.

"We are asking people to do this in order to help maintain supply during normal working hours and avoid the need for water restrictions. Demand for water is currently higher than production capacity at Kilminchy water treatment plant.

"Combined with a steady increase in demand due to current warm weather, levels of treated water in the reservoir have dropped. Irish Water working with Laois County Council are monitoring the situation on a continual basis.

Speaking about the current water supply situation, John Gavin, Irish Water, said, “Irish Water is appealing to all customers to conserve water as demand is higher than the production capacity of the water treatment plant. We are asking the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice regarding COVID-19.

"We have seen demand creeping up in recent weeks, spiking over the past few days. Safe, clean, treated water is not in unlimited supply and we all have to play a part in conserving it for essential use. We are also appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, to turn off water where it’s not needed and report leaks they see on the public network to us.”

"While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as taking showers over baths and fixing dripping taps where it is possible to do so. We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required whilst adhering to public health regulations and advice. We are also asking farmers to check drinkers in farmyards and on lands for leaks. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home, business or school on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/

"Water levels in current wells supplying Portlaoise Public Water Supply Scheme are at a lower level than they were on the same date in previous years. In order to reduce the risk of water disruptions to customers, Irish Water, in partnership with Laois County Council, is working to bring into production a new well at Coolbanagher to provide additional water into the Kilminchy Water Treatment Plant. Works are expected to be completed at the end of August.

"Irish Water is continuing to work at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

"Irish Water and Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website."