Busy Portlaoise pub plans outdoor drinking and dining new beer garden

A poplular pub on the Portlaoise to Tullamore N80 road in Laois has launched plans for a new outdoor dining and beer garden.
The operator of The Bog Road Pub & Restaurant, in Gandon Court, at the Fairgreen roundabout in Portlaoise lodged a planning application with Laois County Council on July 12.
The proprietor wants to develop an outdoor dining, beer garden area with street furniture, boundary walls. The area will also have a glazed canopy, signage and all associated site works.
A decision on the application could be reached by early September.
It is a sister business to O'Gorman's in Kilminchy off Portlaoise's Dublin Road. It also as enclosed outdoor dining area.
All pubs should be able to resume indoor service to people who have been vaccinated in July when legislation allowing it passes through the Dáil.
