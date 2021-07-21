Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Busy Portlaoise pub plans outdoor drinking and dining new beer garden

Craft beer column: Why leaving your pint out in the sunshine makes it stink like a skunk

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A poplular pub on the Portlaoise to Tullamore N80 road in Laois has launched plans for a new outdoor dining and beer garden.

The operator of The Bog Road Pub & Restaurant, in Gandon Court, at the Fairgreen roundabout in Portlaoise lodged a planning application with Laois County Council on July 12.

The proprietor wants to develop an outdoor dining, beer garden area with street furniture, boundary walls. The area will also have a glazed canopy, signage and all associated site works.

A decision on the application could be reached by early September.

It is a sister business to O'Gorman's in Kilminchy off Portlaoise's Dublin Road. It also as enclosed outdoor dining area.

All pubs should be able to resume indoor service to people who have been vaccinated in July when legislation allowing it passes through the Dáil.

Official update for Laois students on PUP hoping to get college grants

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie